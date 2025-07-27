Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) Shares Purchased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) by 262.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Danaos worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAC. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Danaos by 7,700.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Danaos during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaos during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Danaos during the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE purchased a new position in Danaos during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAC opened at $92.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.36. Danaos Corporation has a 52-week low of $65.40 and a 52-week high of $92.64.

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $253.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. Danaos had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 14.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Danaos Corporation will post 29.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.96%.

Danaos declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, April 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

