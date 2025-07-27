575 Shares in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Acquired by Councilmark Asset Management LLC

Councilmark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPAY. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Corpay by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corpay during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corpay by 309.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corpay by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corpay by 648.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CPAY opened at $335.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $331.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.42. Corpay, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.06 and a 1 year high of $400.81.

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.01. Corpay had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $440.00 price objective on Corpay in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Corpay from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $414.00 price objective (down previously from $417.00) on shares of Corpay in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Corpay from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Corpay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.07.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

