RWC Asset Advisors US LLC Trims Holdings in YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF)

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC decreased its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 78.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 484,815 shares during the period. YPF Sociedad Anonima comprises approximately 0.9% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anonima were worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anonima by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,091,392 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,395,000 after purchasing an additional 840,842 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 3,099.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 70,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 68,535 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 191.0% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 153,616 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after buying an additional 100,820 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima during the fourth quarter valued at $3,002,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,642 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

YPF has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded YPF Sociedad Anonima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded YPF Sociedad Anonima to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. HSBC upgraded YPF Sociedad Anonima from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded YPF Sociedad Anonima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.92.

Shares of YPF stock opened at $33.16 on Friday. YPF Sociedad Anonima has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $47.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.81 and its 200 day moving average is $34.92. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

