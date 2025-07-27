Inspire Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Inspire Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,979 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 423,933,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,741,996,000 after purchasing an additional 47,213,558 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,117,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,306 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,572,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,659 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,633,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,524 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,062,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,103,000 after purchasing an additional 652,782 shares during the period.

Shares of GOVT opened at $22.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.73.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

