Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires 6,078 Shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,790,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,993,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,144 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 283.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,942,000 after acquiring an additional 784,317 shares during the last quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $19,251,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,913,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,195,000 after acquiring an additional 546,392 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGMS opened at $27.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.30. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

