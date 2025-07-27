Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Lifted by RWC Asset Advisors US LLC

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 615,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 14.8% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $81,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1,960.0% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BABA. Arete cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Loop Capital set a $176.00 price target on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.29.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA opened at $120.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.87 and a 1 year high of $148.43. The firm has a market cap of $286.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.21.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

