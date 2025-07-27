2,235 Shares in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Purchased by Councilmark Asset Management LLC

Councilmark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,235 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Amdocs by 382.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Amdocs by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Amdocs Price Performance

Amdocs stock opened at $87.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.52. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $78.61 and a 1 year high of $95.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 44.21%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

