Inspire Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Inspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,184,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 25,047.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 885,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $192,259,000 after purchasing an additional 881,935 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Garmin by 673.4% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 441,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,823,000 after purchasing an additional 384,258 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Garmin by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,708,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,394,000 after purchasing an additional 286,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Garmin by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 398,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,121,000 after purchasing an additional 247,726 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $235.57 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $160.71 and a 12-month high of $246.50. The stock has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.19 and a 200 day moving average of $208.43.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). Garmin had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

Insider Activity

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $399,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 29,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,266,390. The trade was a 6.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,605,471.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 141,626 shares in the company, valued at $28,785,484.50. The trade was a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $159.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Garmin from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.75.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Stories

