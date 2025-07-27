Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $504,000 Holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 330,315 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $88,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in American Express by 13.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 934 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in American Express by 45.4% during the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in American Express by 1.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 20,398 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $311.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.28. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $220.43 and a twelve month high of $329.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.61.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other American Express news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total value of $799,008.54. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,822.54. This trade represents a 21.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,251. This represents a 50.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $360.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.05.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

