Inspire Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 383.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,022 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $170.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.27. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.70. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.15 and a 12 month high of $269.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $270.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.73.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

