Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Shares Purchased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 55.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,853 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.58.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $19.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.11.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2,781,800 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.58%.

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.