Semus Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,611 iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $240,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 9,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,040,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,160,000 after acquiring an additional 182,534 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $99.99 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.74 and a 52-week high of $111.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.72.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

