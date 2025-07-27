Inspire Advisors LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,874 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 33,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.4% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 41,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.2% in the first quarter. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.7% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.36.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $400.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.22 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 31.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 134.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

