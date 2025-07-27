Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD) Shares Acquired by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,271 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGSD. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,517,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,169,000 after buying an additional 197,754 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 67,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 365,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after buying an additional 51,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 242,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of CGSD stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.82.

About Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.