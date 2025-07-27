Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases 105,886 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 753,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,886 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Inspire Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $15,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,521,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 316,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,687,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,627,000 after acquiring an additional 541,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 937,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,411,000 after acquiring an additional 56,694 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of BKLN opened at $20.92 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $21.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average of $20.87.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

