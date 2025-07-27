Semus Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 49,248.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,114,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,824 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,268,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,344,000 after acquiring an additional 209,549 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $100,138,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 241,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,444,000 after acquiring an additional 86,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 372,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,366,000 after acquiring an additional 70,819 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $521.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $522.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $511.28. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.74 and a twelve month high of $582.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 65.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.91%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $462.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $565.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $533.86.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

