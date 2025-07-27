Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires 6,779 Shares of Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allete were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALE. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allete by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Allete by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allete by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,464,000 after acquiring an additional 20,624 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Allete by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 352,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,818,000 after acquiring an additional 49,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Allete by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $65.86 on Friday. Allete, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.00 and a 52-week high of $66.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Allete ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Allete had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $400.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Allete’s payout ratio is currently 91.54%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

