ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $81.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.47 and a 12 month high of $118.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 80.47%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

