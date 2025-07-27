Waddell & Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND)

Waddell & Associates LLC increased its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the quarter. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Waddell & Associates LLC owned 1.99% of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF worth $8,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBND. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $409,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $423,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DBND opened at $45.85 on Friday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.83 and a 52-week high of $47.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.69.

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

