MRP Capital Investments LLC Trims Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

MRP Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 45,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 28,621 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $34,412,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,646,936 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $222,779,000 after buying an additional 1,130,680 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 15,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,348 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $111.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.35. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $129.85.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $84.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.44.

In other Micron Technology news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $876,050.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,664.30. The trade was a 23.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.28, for a total value of $291,557.12. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,864. This trade represents a 9.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,446 shares of company stock valued at $34,871,597 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

