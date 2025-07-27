MRP Capital Investments LLC Purchases 915 Shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 152.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,694,000 after purchasing an additional 282,645 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,538,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,237,000 after purchasing an additional 373,509 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,385,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,717 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,624,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,429,000 after acquiring an additional 28,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Zoom Communications by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,304,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,319,000 after purchasing an additional 380,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Communications alerts:

Zoom Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ZM opened at $74.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.91. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $92.80. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zoom Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 33,691 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $2,519,749.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $1,871,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,802.50. This represents a 80.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,017 shares of company stock valued at $6,804,703. 11.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ZM. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $105.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Zoom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Zoom Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zoom Communications

About Zoom Communications

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.