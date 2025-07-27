Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by MRP Capital Investments LLC

MRP Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,339,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,693 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $26,661,000. Sentry LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $222,000. Compound Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 31.2% in the first quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polymer Capital Management HK LTD increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD now owns 86,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,082,000 after acquiring an additional 27,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE TSM opened at $245.55 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $248.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.6499 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.