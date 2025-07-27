MRP Capital Investments LLC Buys Shares of 300 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.9% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 8.9% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $219.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.30 billion, a PE ratio of -52.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.09 and its 200 day moving average is $180.95. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $226.60.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.47, for a total transaction of $89,252.41. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,592.33. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.89, for a total transaction of $2,188,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 547,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,806,377.04. This represents a 1.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,708,258 shares of company stock valued at $588,162,906. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNOW. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $183.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 target price (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.73.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

