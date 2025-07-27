Keyvantage Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Keyvantage Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. Keyvantage Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13,361.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,969,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,403,000 after buying an additional 10,888,236 shares during the last quarter. BIP Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,786,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,606,000 after acquiring an additional 73,257 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,729,000 after purchasing an additional 62,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 913,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,386,000 after purchasing an additional 34,085 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SUB opened at $106.60 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.02 and a 52-week high of $106.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.76.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

