69,524 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Bought by Semus Wealth Partners LLC

Jul 27th, 2025

Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJANFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 69,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,000. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January comprises approximately 2.1% of Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Semus Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.32% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 260.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 776,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,452,000 after purchasing an additional 561,287 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 270.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 446,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,814,000 after purchasing an additional 326,194 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $17,399,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 906.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 337,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,955,000 after purchasing an additional 303,712 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 5.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 237,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 12,737 shares during the period.

FJAN stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.66. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $39.99 and a one year high of $48.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.57.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

