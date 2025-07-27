Keyvantage Wealth LLC Purchases 92,989 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Keyvantage Wealth LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 338.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,989 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Municipal ETF comprises about 2.9% of Keyvantage Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Keyvantage Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vawter Financial Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 179,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,983,000 after purchasing an additional 42,343 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 199.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,131,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,563,000 after purchasing an additional 753,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Trading Down 1.2%

JMUB opened at $49.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.39 and its 200-day moving average is $49.73. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $47.95 and a 1-year high of $51.31. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21.

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

