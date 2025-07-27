Atlantic Family Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 2,996 LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

Atlantic Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 70,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 5.5%

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $64.06 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 52-week low of $51.11 and a 52-week high of $100.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.95 and a 200 day moving average of $65.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.83.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYB. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bank Of America (Bofa) decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Fermium Researc raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.