Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Anson Capital Inc.

Anson Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the period. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 27,259 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $622,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $94.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

