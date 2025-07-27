Atlantic Family Wealth LLC Purchases 1,095 Shares of National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG)

Atlantic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. National Grid Transco comprises about 0.3% of Atlantic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in National Grid Transco were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid Transco by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,462,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,185,000 after acquiring an additional 473,172 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of National Grid Transco by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,405,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,496,000 after acquiring an additional 68,587 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Grid Transco by 19.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,044,000 after acquiring an additional 228,179 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of National Grid Transco by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,053,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,597,000 after acquiring an additional 98,461 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of National Grid Transco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 706,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,968,000 after acquiring an additional 12,228 shares during the period. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of National Grid Transco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of National Grid Transco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of National Grid Transco in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.40 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

National Grid Transco Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of National Grid Transco stock opened at $72.11 on Friday. National Grid Transco, PLC has a 1 year low of $55.82 and a 1 year high of $74.82. The firm has a market cap of $70.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.19.

National Grid Transco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.0345 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. National Grid Transco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.27%.

National Grid Transco Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Further Reading

