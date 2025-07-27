450,566 Shares in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Bought by Keyvantage Wealth LLC

Keyvantage Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 450,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,201,000. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Keyvantage Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Keyvantage Wealth LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8,481.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,093.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $24.84 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $25.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.67.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

