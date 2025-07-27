iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Holdings Raised by Semus Wealth Partners LLC

Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of IYW opened at $179.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.21. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $117.55 and a 1 year high of $180.42. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

