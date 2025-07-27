Keyvantage Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Keyvantage Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,918 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. Keyvantage Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,792 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,706 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,112 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. New Street Research dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.13.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $33.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $125.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

