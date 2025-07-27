Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Keyvantage Wealth LLC

Keyvantage Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,177 shares during the quarter. Keyvantage Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,099,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,054,000 after acquiring an additional 616,932 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,088,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,990,000 after acquiring an additional 201,617 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,207,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,704,000 after acquiring an additional 303,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,912,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,920,000 after acquiring an additional 808,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,742,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,106 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $48.56 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.30.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

