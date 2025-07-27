iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Increased by Atlantic Family Wealth LLC

Atlantic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 5.4% of Atlantic Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,434,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,079,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,072 shares in the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,023.6% in the first quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 1,857,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,974 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,127,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,602,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,672,000 after purchasing an additional 999,882 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $113.86 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $114.07. The company has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.18.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

