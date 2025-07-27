Keyvantage Wealth LLC Sells 80,824 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Keyvantage Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,824 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.0% of Keyvantage Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Keyvantage Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,531,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,443,000 after buying an additional 2,496,641 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,718,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,268,000 after buying an additional 1,466,593 shares during the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,501.0% during the first quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 1,241,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,229,000 after buying an additional 1,214,958 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,166,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,551,023,000 after buying an additional 1,051,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,364,000.

IUSB opened at $45.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.64. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The company has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1614 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

