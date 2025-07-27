Keyvantage Wealth LLC Sells 80,824 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Keyvantage Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,824 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.0% of Keyvantage Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Keyvantage Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,531,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,443,000 after buying an additional 2,496,641 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,718,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,268,000 after buying an additional 1,466,593 shares during the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,501.0% during the first quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 1,241,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,229,000 after buying an additional 1,214,958 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,166,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,551,023,000 after buying an additional 1,051,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,364,000.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.2%
IUSB opened at $45.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.64. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The company has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Crypto Skeptics Can Still Win Big With These Risk-Limiting ETFs
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 3 Discounted Steel Stocks You Can DCA Into Today
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Could Baker Hughes Be an Unlikely Winner in Drone Defense Boom?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.