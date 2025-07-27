Keyvantage Wealth LLC Has $390,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Keyvantage Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Keyvantage Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in BlackRock by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 143,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $147,551,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 30,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,517,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.28, for a total transaction of $16,641,167.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 263,751 shares in the company, valued at $296,002,472.28. This trade represents a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total transaction of $20,301,321.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,617,148. This represents a 48.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,352 shares of company stock worth $55,486,962 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $980.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $959.00 to $1,210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,093.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,180.00 to $1,170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,151.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BlackRock

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $1,123.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $773.74 and a twelve month high of $1,130.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,027.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $976.73.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.