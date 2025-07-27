Peak Asset Management LLC Has $10.73 Million Stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Peak Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,741 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 2.0% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 15,012.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,755,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $664,810,000 after buying an additional 4,723,631 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,825,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,303,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,448 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 268.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,077,947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $512,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,520 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Oracle by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,620,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,269,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,892 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,202,421 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,366,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,037 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $245.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $251.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.31 billion, a PE ratio of 56.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total transaction of $2,329,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,507,622.93. The trade was a 19.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,214.04. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 448,669 shares of company stock valued at $85,555,309 over the last three months. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

