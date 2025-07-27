Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Holdings Lifted by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up approximately 2.4% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $12,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booking from $4,692.00 to $5,411.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5,900.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,454.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,695.00, for a total transaction of $5,769,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 26,633 shares in the company, valued at $151,674,935. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,039 shares of company stock worth $16,963,769. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Booking stock opened at $5,632.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $183.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5,546.48 and its 200 day moving average is $5,049.91. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 143.67%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $20.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.89%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

