Peak Asset Management LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Peak Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Novartis by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,176,000 after acquiring an additional 111,066 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 450,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,811,000 after buying an additional 18,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

NYSE:NVS opened at $117.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.82. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $96.06 and a 52 week high of $124.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.59 and its 200-day moving average is $111.16. The firm has a market cap of $248.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

