Peak Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Peak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 782.8% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1%

SCHF opened at $22.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.50. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

