Peak Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH)

Peak Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Labcorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $991,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Labcorp by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after buying an additional 24,357 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Labcorp by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 37,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Labcorp by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 133,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,557,000 after buying an additional 13,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Labcorp by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Labcorp alerts:

Labcorp Price Performance

LH opened at $264.46 on Friday. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $209.38 and a 12-month high of $283.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

Labcorp ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.21. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Labcorp’s payout ratio is 33.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Labcorp

In other news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.73, for a total value of $1,518,496.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 98,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,614,818.26. The trade was a 5.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,990. The trade was a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,834 shares of company stock worth $2,928,714. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Labcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Labcorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Labcorp from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Labcorp from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Labcorp from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LH

About Labcorp

(Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Labcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.