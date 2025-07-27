Peak Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,167 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,375 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,739,788,000 after purchasing an additional 151,286 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Adobe by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,530,611 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,504,685,000 after purchasing an additional 821,293 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Adobe by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,341,695 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,375,345,000 after buying an additional 600,146 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,314,215 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,363,125,000 after buying an additional 672,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,059,119 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,805,009,000 after buying an additional 696,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $370.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $391.01 and a 200-day moving average of $400.71. The stock has a market cap of $157.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.51. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.01 and a 52 week high of $587.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Adobe from $465.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.88.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

