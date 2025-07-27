Peak Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Peak Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,357 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,616.7% during the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 912,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,402,000 after acquiring an additional 879,152 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 165,430.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 680,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,863,000 after acquiring an additional 679,918 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,672,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,928,000 after acquiring an additional 542,548 shares during the period. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,900,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $246.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.76. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $263.35.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

