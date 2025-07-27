Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Second Half Financial Partners LLC

Second Half Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 23,463,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,548,000 after buying an additional 2,907,405 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,157,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,488,000 after buying an additional 1,785,741 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,296,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,551,000 after buying an additional 1,590,706 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,409,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,230,177,000 after buying an additional 1,249,687 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 6,774.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,151,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,176,000 after buying an additional 1,134,966 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.94. The stock has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.07. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $64.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 32.21%. Copart’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Copart

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $1,118,405.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 31,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,798.61. This trade represents a 43.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.