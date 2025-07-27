Valued Retirements Inc. Takes $206,000 Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Valued Retirements Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,762,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306,380 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,608,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,436 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1,625.7% during the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,667,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,609,000 after buying an additional 3,454,700 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 379.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,022,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,578,000 after buying an additional 3,182,939 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,613,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

XEL opened at $72.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.99 and a 200-day moving average of $68.88. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $73.56.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

XEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

