Valued Retirements Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Valued Retirements Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,488 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.2% of Valued Retirements Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Valued Retirements Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 782.8% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

