Second Half Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $166.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $174.05.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Melius Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Roth Capital set a $150.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.68.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,676,461.30. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

