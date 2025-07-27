Valued Retirements Inc. Invests $447,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Valued Retirements Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 479 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Netflix by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,377,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,227,468,000 after buying an additional 110,432 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $873,000. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Netflix by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $50,952,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $1,180.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $587.04 and a 1-year high of $1,341.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,236.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1,072.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “market underperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Saturday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,297.66.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,211.67, for a total value of $3,151,553.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,472,273.97. This represents a 41.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 26,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,133.05, for a total transaction of $30,566,289.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 394 shares in the company, valued at $446,421.70. This represents a 98.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,923 shares of company stock valued at $222,445,095 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

