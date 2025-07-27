American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Shares Sold by Anson Capital Inc.

Anson Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,357,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474,374 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 1.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,373,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,923,000 after purchasing an additional 134,822 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,310,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,513,000 after purchasing an additional 94,925 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,699,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,670 shares during the period. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 1,744,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,572,000 after purchasing an additional 28,963 shares during the period. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CIO Stefan K.L. Oh sold 3,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $139,346.00. Following the transaction, the executive owned 95,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,723.10. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:AHR opened at $37.42 on Friday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $38.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.00 and a 200-day moving average of $31.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -370.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of American Healthcare REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

