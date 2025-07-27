Anson Capital Inc. Sells 5,361 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Anson Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,361 shares during the period. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opulen Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $108.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $84.85 and a twelve month high of $115.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.70.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

